Asean, Russia assess cooperation

Asean, Russia assess cooperation

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 30 Read more: The Nation

THE MINISTRY of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday hosted the 14th Asean-Russia Senior Officials' Meeting in Vientiane to review the progress made in the countries' cooperation. The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongphane Savanphet, who is also Laos' Asean SOM Leader, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and SOM Leader of the Russian Federation Igor Morgulov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... (Sep '16) Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... (Sep '16) Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... (Sep '16) Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... (Aug '16) Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,283 • Total comments across all topics: 280,038,833

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC