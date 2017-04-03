Asean, Russia assess cooperation

THE MINISTRY of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday hosted the 14th Asean-Russia Senior Officials' Meeting in Vientiane to review the progress made in the countries' cooperation. The meeting was co-chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Thongphane Savanphet, who is also Laos' Asean SOM Leader, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and SOM Leader of the Russian Federation Igor Morgulov.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.