ASEAN officials discuss broadband internet cooperation
Representatives of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations met Thursday in Lao capital Vientiane to share information and experiences on broadband internet in the region in support of strategic regional cooperation. The workshop brought together officials from the Lao Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and more than 40 participants from ASEAN members as well as ICT specialists and experts from the region, local daily Vientiane Times reported on Friday.
