Sunday Mar 5 Read more: The Nation

The International Monetary Fund has predicted that Laos' gross domestic product will grow at 6.8 per cent this year, less than the government's projected rate of 7 per cent. The IMF executive board concluded the Article IV consultation [1] with Laos recently, detailing Laos' challenges in dealing with the current account deficit, falling foreign currency reserves, and growing public debt.

