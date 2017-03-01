Warriors' star Shaun Johnson's family...

Warriors' star Shaun Johnson's family return to Laos

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: The New Zealand Herald

The Warriors star travelled to the Southeast Asian country in December with his three brothers Topo, Adam and Joe, his dad Paul and his mum, Say, for a family holiday that turned into an exploration, a reunion and a homecoming. Johnson's mum Say is Laotian but fled her home country in 1980 with oldest son Topo, searching for a better life for her family.

