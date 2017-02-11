War without end: the deadly legacy of cluster munitions
It could take 1,000 years to clear all the unexploded bombs from Laos, a dark omen for Yemen and Syria, now enduring the same kind of bombardment. Chan Kenglaung was harvesting wild rattan when he hit an unexploded Vietnam War-era bomb.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Toronto Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w...
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ...
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US...
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi...
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president...
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr...
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC