VN, Laos bolster ties at intergovernmental meet
THE 39TH meeting of the Vietnam-Laos Intergovernmental Committee was held on Wednesday in Hanoi and reaffirmed the two countries' foreign-policy priorities in developing friendship and cooperation. Laotian Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith led a delegation to Vietnam to attend the event, which also aimed to increase political trust and direct the implementation of high-level agreements to boost ties.
