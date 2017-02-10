Use of social media on lese majeste i...

Use of social media on lese majeste in Laos followed up

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: The Nation

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society is following up the use of social media by dissidents in Laos on lese majeste violations, said Deputy Prime Minister Prajin Juntong yesterday. The ministry is probing whether the names used on the social media accounts are real, and it cannot confirm that those behind the accounts are Thais who have fled the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Earthquake
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,819 • Total comments across all topics: 278,777,714

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC