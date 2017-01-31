Two Lao provinces earmarked for organ...

Two Lao provinces earmarked for organic rice

Read more: World-Grain

Savannakhet and Champassak provinces may soon be producing about 40,000 tonnes of so-called 'clean', organic rice for both local markets and export . Deputy Director of the provincial Agriculture and Forestry Department, Mr Viengsay Sipraphone, told Vientiane Times on Friday that present estimates suggest that about 40,000 tonnes of rice will be harvested in Savannakhet and Champassak, although the figure may differ in practice.

Chicago, IL

