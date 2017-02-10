The Laos War and its Long-Term Impact...

The Laos War and its Long-Term Impact on U.S. Relations with Southeast Asia

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: CFR.org

U.S. President Barack Obama delivers an address at the Lao National Cultural Hall, on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, in Vientiane, Laos on September 6, 2016. In my new book, A Great Place to Have a War: America in Laos and the Birth of a Military CIA , I examine how the covert war in Laos, during the 1960s and early 1970s, dramatically changed the Central Intelligence Agency.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CFR.org.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,601 • Total comments across all topics: 278,743,475

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC