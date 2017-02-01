Supected drug lord linked to Thaiand ...

Supected drug lord linked to Thaiand Lao celebrities

The Nation

ALLEGED LAO drug lord Xaysana Keopimpha's network has cultivated unprecedented connections, with celebrities both in Thailand and Laos believed to have assisted him with money laundering and asset concealment. "Entertainment figures, socialites and prominent members of Thailand's luxury-car circles are now implicated," Narcotics Suppression Bureau chief Pol Lt-General Sommai Kongwisaisuk said at a press conference yesterday, while another source said one of the likely accomplices was the infamous boyfriend of a Thai actress.

Chicago, IL

