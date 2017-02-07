Prayut dismisses fears over Mekong ra...

Prayut dismisses fears over Mekong rapids

Friday Feb 3 Read more: Bangkok Post

Locals in Chang Rai who have been kicking up a fuss over the government's plans to blast rapids in the Mekong River should try harder to understand the benefits of the project, the prime minister said. Speaking after visiting the Department of Water Resources' Mekhala Centre at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, the premier told the press that it is important that locals are made aware of the project and that they do not just throw up objections willy-nilly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

