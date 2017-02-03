Post your comment

Post your comment

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 2 Read more: Bangkok Post

Chiang Rai: The governor of this northern province insists the government has no plans to blast rapids and rocky outcrops in the Mekong River amid staunch resistance from local residents. Governor Boonsong Techamaneesathit said Thursday the upper Mekong navigation improvement project is designed to turn the river into a smooth flowing channel for cargo boats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,226 • Total comments across all topics: 278,559,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC