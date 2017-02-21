Pak Beng meet begins in Laos

A boat makes its way down the Mekong River near the proposed Pak Beng Dam site, downstream of Chiang Khong district, Chiang Rai. Pianporn Deetes/International Rivers The Mekong River Commission kicked off a two-day stakeholder meeting in Luang Prabang yesterday to discuss the controversial planned Pak Beng dam as well as its long-awaited comprehensive "Council Study" of the Mekong.

