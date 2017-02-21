Pak Beng inquiry sought

Monday Feb 20 Read more: Pnompenh Post

Boats dock on the bank of the Mekong River in northern Laos last year at the planned construction site for the Pak Beng Dam. International Rivers Environment Ministry official Eang Sophalleth said yesterday that he has made a request to the Mekong River Commission that Laos adequately investigate the potential impacts of the proposed Pak Beng hydropower dam ahead of a meeting this week.

Chicago, IL

