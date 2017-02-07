Mekong projects must take impact on environment into account

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha may have been wrong when he said his government would clear the waterway for navigation in the Mekong River for the benefit of Thailand, suggesting that nobody should oppose this project. The Mekong runs through six countries in the region and it is not right that one or two be allowed to make a short-sighted decision on what to do with the river.

