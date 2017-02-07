Laotian provinces earmarked for 'clea...

Laotian provinces earmarked for 'clean' rice crops

Saturday Feb 4

The Laotian provinces of Savannakhet and Champassak may soon be producing significant quantities of "clean" rice for local markets and export. This is grain that similar to organic rice but is produced using a small amount of fertiliser of a type that meets international standards.

Chicago, IL

