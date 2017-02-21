Laos drug busts still only half the story

Late but better than never, Lao police last week finally broke a disturbing silence and acknowledged the arrest of more than 30 members of dope-peddling syndicates, one of which is said to be even bigger than that run by recently detained drug lord Xaysana Keophimpha. It is to be hoped that the arrests signal a serious effort to bring the drug gangs to heel and that prosecutions proceed in earnest.

