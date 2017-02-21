Four pave way for tourism integration

Four pave way for tourism integration

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Nation

ELEVEN provinces across four countries in the upper Mekong basin have agreed to join in a development-cooperation agreement that will seek sustainable tourism integration across the subregion and its borders. Officials from these provinces signed a memorandum of understanding on the mechanism of their cooperation last Saturday at the conclusion of a half-day meeting held in the Golden Triangle Special Economic Zone in Bokeo province, Laos.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,532 • Total comments across all topics: 279,052,011

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC