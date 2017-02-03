Exaggerating the value of wetlands for natural disaster mitigation is a risky business
The Conversation is a collaboration between editors and academics providing informed news analysis and commentary free to read and republish Globally the frequency of natural disasters has more than doubled over the past 35 years. CGIAR/Challenge food and water programme, Author provided As climate change increases the frequency and severity and heightens the risks - of many natural hazards, the role of wetlands in disaster risk reduction, is gaining prominence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Switched.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w...
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ...
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US...
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi...
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president...
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr...
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC