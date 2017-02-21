Elephants on parade in Laos as number...

Elephants on parade in Laos as numbers dwindle

Saturday Feb 18 Read more: Bangkok Post

Dozens of elephants, adorned in bright colours and with garlands of flowers, paraded through a Lao town on Saturday in a celebration of a species that has become increasingly scarce in the Southeast Asian country. Known historically as the "Land of a Million Elephants", Laos now has only a few hundred left in the wild and not many more than that in captivity, most of which are used in logging.

Chicago, IL

