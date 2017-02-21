Designer promotes Vientiane Wow Fashion Week in Thailand
Bandid Lasavong, owner of Men Folder, was invited to join the press conference and showcase his fashion collection on a runway in front of officials and guests who attended the event at the Seacon Bangcare Shopping Centre. Vientiane's WOW Fashion Week 2017 is being organised to celebrate the success and growth of the magazine in its fifth year.
