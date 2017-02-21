Designer promotes Vientiane Wow Fashi...

Designer promotes Vientiane Wow Fashion Week in Thailand

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: The Nation

Bandid Lasavong, owner of Men Folder, was invited to join the press conference and showcase his fashion collection on a runway in front of officials and guests who attended the event at the Seacon Bangcare Shopping Centre. Vientiane's WOW Fashion Week 2017 is being organised to celebrate the success and growth of the magazine in its fifth year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. NASA
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,081,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC