Death threats against Prayut, Prawit made in Laos: NSC chief
National Security Council Secretary General Thawip Netniyom said Monday assassination plots targeting top two country leaders came from lese majeste suspects who are living in Laos. Last week, Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered a manhunt for people posting death threats against him and his Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prawit Wongsuwan.
