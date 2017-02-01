Customs seize 2.9 tonnes of pangolin ...

Customs seize 2.9 tonnes of pangolin scales

15 hrs ago Read more: Bangkok Post

Customs Department chief Kulit Sombatsiri, in suit, deputy police chief Chalermkiat Srivorakhan, left, and Thanya Netithamkul, director-general of the National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation Department, examine part of the 2.9 tonnes of pangolin scales seized while being shipped through Thailand to Laos in December. Customs officials have seized a total of 2.9 tonnes of pangolin scales found in two shipments transiting Suvarnabhumi airport from the Democratic Republic of Congo to Vientiane, Laos, in December last year, department chief Kulit Sombatsiri said.

