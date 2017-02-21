Canada Rare Earth Corp.: Significant ...

Canada Rare Earth Corp.: Significant Progress in the Permitting of the Rare Earth Refinery

Canada Rare Earth Corp. is pleased to provide an update on significant progress towards the permitting of the completed, full capability rare earth separation refinery located in Vientiane, Lao PDR described in our news releases of May 9, 2016 and November 9, 2016. On January 27th, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer conducted the 1st rare earth seminar ever held for the Lao PDR government.

