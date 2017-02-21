Canada Rare Earth Corp.: Significant Progress in the Permitting of the Rare Earth Refinery
Canada Rare Earth Corp. is pleased to provide an update on significant progress towards the permitting of the completed, full capability rare earth separation refinery located in Vientiane, Lao PDR described in our news releases of May 9, 2016 and November 9, 2016. On January 27th, our Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer conducted the 1st rare earth seminar ever held for the Lao PDR government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w...
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ...
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US...
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi...
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president...
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr...
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC