Bangkok Airways aims to add long-haul flights in growth push
BANGKOK AIRWAYS is eyeing long-haul markets with plans to operate flights to the Americas, Africa and Europe. The expansion plans were announced yesterday as the carrier forecast it would be boost passenger numbers by 12-13 per cent this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w...
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ...
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US...
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi...
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president...
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr...
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC