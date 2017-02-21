Bangkok Airways aims to add long-haul...

Bangkok Airways aims to add long-haul flights in growth push

BANGKOK AIRWAYS is eyeing long-haul markets with plans to operate flights to the Americas, Africa and Europe. The expansion plans were announced yesterday as the carrier forecast it would be boost passenger numbers by 12-13 per cent this year.

