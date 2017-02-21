ASEAN ministers to discuss ways to revitalize 50-year-old regional bloc

Southeast Asian foreign ministers are to meet this week in Boracay to discuss ways to revitalize the 50-year-old, 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations bloc amid the various challenges confronting the region and the world. Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay will chair the ASEAN foreign ministers' retreat on Tuesday, the first major meeting of ASEAN under the Philippine chairmanship of ASEAN in 2017.

