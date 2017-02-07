AEC Feed
The Vientiane International airport expansion project has now achieved 11 per cent of its contractual goals and should be complete by the beginning of 2018, according to a statement from the Embassy of Japan in Laos and the Japan International Cooperation Agency . The expansion will enlarge the existing passenger service facilities to deal with the increasing demand for air transportation and ensure passengers' convenience and safety.
