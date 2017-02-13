AEC Feed
Laos will enter into a Voluntary Partnership Agreement on Forest Law Enforcement, Governance and Trade with the European Union next year after almost seven years of preparations. When Laos signs on to the agreement, it will provide opportunities for Lao wood processing businesses to access markets in the EU, Japan, America and Australia.
