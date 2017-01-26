Thailand urges Laos to crack down on anti-junta suspects
Thailand is urging Laos to not let Thai dissidents, notably those wanted for lese majeste, use its territory as a launching pad for rhetorical attacks against the military government, Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said Thursday. The National Security Council 's secretary-general General Thawip Netniyom will visit Laos in the near future to discuss the issue and seek more information about dissidents, he said.
