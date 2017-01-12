Thai Smile plans more than 10 oversea...

Thai Smile plans more than 10 overseas routes

Read more: The Nation

THAI SMILE AIRWAYS, a fully owned subsidiary of national carrier Thai Airways International, will spread its wings further abroad this year to raise the number of passengers to 4.5 million and revenue to Bt10.1 billion. "Thai Smile plans to operate more than 10 overseas routes this year," Woranate Laprabang, acting chief executive officer, said yesterday.

