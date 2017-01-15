Temple fair of "Happy Spring Festival...

Temple fair of "Happy Spring Festival" held in Vientiane

6 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Actors perform Chinese traditional lion dance at a temple fair of "Happy Spring Festival" in Vientiane, capital of Laos, Jan. 14, 2017. The temple fair organized by the China Cultural Center in Laos was held in Vientiane on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.

