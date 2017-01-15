Temple fair of "Happy Spring Festival" held in Vientiane
Actors perform Chinese traditional lion dance at a temple fair of "Happy Spring Festival" in Vientiane, capital of Laos, Jan. 14, 2017. The temple fair organized by the China Cultural Center in Laos was held in Vientiane on Saturday to celebrate the upcoming Chinese Lunar New Year.
