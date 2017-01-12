Singapore to deepen relationship with...

Singapore to deepen relationship with Laos: President Tony Tan

President Tony Tan and Mrs Mary Tan arriving in Vientiane where they were received by Dr Bounkong Syhavong, Minister of Health, Laos VIENTIANE: Singapore will deepen bilateral ties and continue to work closely with Laos, President Tony Tan Keng Yam said on Thursday . Both nations established diplomatic ties 43 years ago and have since had a steady stream of high-level exchanges, the President said.

