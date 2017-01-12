Residents stare at uncertain future a...

Residents stare at uncertain future as Cabinet gives nod to blasting of Mekong River rapids

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: The Nation

THE rough hands of veteran ferry driver Chalin Cheableam steer a small boat up the river to the Khon Phee Lhong rapids on the Mekong River. In his late 50s and having navigated boats on the Mekong River since he was teenager, Chalin has many stories about the geographical signatures of the river and connections to local lore.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Cuba
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,811 • Total comments across all topics: 277,933,303

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC