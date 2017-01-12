Push back on China

Wednesday Read more: Bangkok Post

Environmentalists and locals in the Mekong provinces have every right to be concerned over the navigational plan for the Mekong River, being pushed by China, which wants to use the river to ship goods from Yunnan to Luang Prabang in Laos. Under the plan, islets and rocks in the international river will be blasted to pave the way for large 500-tonne ships to cruise the waterways, which is prompting fears over the ecological impacts on the river.

