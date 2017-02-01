Project to enhance English teaching a...

Project to enhance English teaching at universities

Saturday Jan 28

English Language Institute/China has provided a grant of more than 33 billion kip to support human-resource development in Laos, focusing on development of English skills in universities and colleges. The project includes the National University of Laos and Arts Education College in Vientiane, Champassak University and Pakxe Teacher Training College in Champassak province, Savannakhet University and Savannakhet Teacher Training College in Savannakhet province, Souphanouvong University and Luang Prabang Teacher Training College in Luang Prabang province, and Khangkhay Teacher Training Collage in Xieng Khuang province.

