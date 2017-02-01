Project to enhance English teaching at universities
English Language Institute/China has provided a grant of more than 33 billion kip to support human-resource development in Laos, focusing on development of English skills in universities and colleges. The project includes the National University of Laos and Arts Education College in Vientiane, Champassak University and Pakxe Teacher Training College in Champassak province, Savannakhet University and Savannakhet Teacher Training College in Savannakhet province, Souphanouvong University and Luang Prabang Teacher Training College in Luang Prabang province, and Khangkhay Teacher Training Collage in Xieng Khuang province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w...
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ...
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US...
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi...
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president...
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr...
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC