President Tony Tan to make state visits to Cambodia and Laos
Dr Tan will visit Phnom Penh and Siem Reap in Cambodia from Jan 8 to Jan 11, and then head on to Vientiane and Luang Prabang in Laos, before returning to Singapore on Jan 14. SINGAPORE: President Tony Tan Keng Yam will be making a back-to-back state visit to Cambodia and Laos from Jan 8 to 14, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday . In a press statement, MFA said Dr Tan will visit Phnom Penh and Siem Reap in Cambodia from Jan 8 to Jan 11 at the invitation of King Norodom Sihamoni.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w...
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ...
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US...
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi...
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president...
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr...
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC