New regional platform to develop tourism companies
The Mekong Business Initiative will launch a new platform next month aimed at developing startups in the tourism sector throughout the CLMV region, which includes Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam, a program organiser said yesterday. MBI, a program launched by the Asian Development Bank and funded by the Australian government, has developed the Mekong Innovative Startup Tourism platform, which will launch this month with an initial budget of $200,000, said Ros Khemara, MBI country manager for Cambodia.
