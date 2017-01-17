New Mekong River blasting project will only benefit China: experts

ECONOMIC experts have warned that the Mekong-Lancang River navigation-channel improvement project will only benefit China while having serious negative impacts on Thailand and Laos. At a public forum entitled "Criticising the Mekong River's Rapids Removal Project" at Sueb Nakhasathien Foundation yesterday, experts from different fields expressed concern about the plan to make the Mekong navigable for cargo barges of up to 500 tonnes gross.

