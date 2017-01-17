New dam on Mekong looms

Boats dock on the bank of the Mekong River in northern Laos earlier last year at the planned construction site for the Pak Beng Dam. International rivers Representatives from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam gathered in Vientiane on Thursday to launch a six-month consultation process on what would be the third mainstream hydropower dam in Laos's Lower Mekong River.

