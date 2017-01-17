Mekong giant catfish being driven to ...

Mekong giant catfish being driven to extinction in natural habitat

Read more: The Nation

SURVIVAL OF THE Mekong giant catfish is at a critical point, with the species on the brink of extinction in the wild due to development projects along the Mekong River, experts have warned. The Mekong giant catfish is ranked as critically endangered on the Red List of the International Union for Conservation of Nature .

Chicago, IL

