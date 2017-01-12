Laotian, S'pore presidents agree to b...

Laotian, S'pore presidents agree to boost cooperation

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jan 13 Read more: The Nation

THE PRESIDENTS of Laos and Singapore have agreed to enhance their relations and continue cooperation in the development of various fields. This was the main theme of a meeting this week between Laotian President Bounnhang Vorachit and his Singapore counterpart, Dr Tony Tan Keng Yam, when they held talks at the Laotian Presidential Palace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,754 • Total comments across all topics: 277,952,408

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC