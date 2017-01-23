Laotian province to upgrade its touri...

Laotian province to upgrade its tourist attractions

Friday Jan 20 Read more: The Nation

SEVERAL NATURAL sites in Laos' Oudomxay province are attracting the interest of foreign investors keen to develop new attractions to draw more domestic and overseas visitors, according to a provincial official. Bounkuam Mithmeuangxay, deputy director of the province's Information, Culture and Tourist Department, said local authorities were planning several tourism development projects for this year.

