Laos to invite bids for withdrawn luxury cars next month
AUTHORITIES IN charge expect to hold a bidding session next month to sell six BMW 7 Series and five Mercedes-Benz cars previously driven by the country's leaders. Leaders of the government and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party have agreed that they will no longer drive expensive, luxury cars such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz in an attempt to be more frugal.
