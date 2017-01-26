Laos to invite bids for withdrawn lux...

Laos to invite bids for withdrawn luxury cars next month

Monday Jan 23 Read more: The Nation

AUTHORITIES IN charge expect to hold a bidding session next month to sell six BMW 7 Series and five Mercedes-Benz cars previously driven by the country's leaders. Leaders of the government and the Lao People's Revolutionary Party have agreed that they will no longer drive expensive, luxury cars such as BMW and Mercedes-Benz in an attempt to be more frugal.

Chicago, IL

