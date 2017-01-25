Laos reports higher rate of dengue fever

Laos reports higher rate of dengue fever

17 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Lao health authorities have admitted that the outbreak of dengue fever is higher this year compared to the same period in 2016. From Jan. 1 to 24 this year, 70 dengue fever infections have been recorded in Lao capital Vientiane, while in the same period last year there were no reports of any outbreaks, Head of Epidemiology Division under the Vientiane Health Department Chanthalay Sayavong said on Wednesday.

Chicago, IL

