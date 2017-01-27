Laos confers friendship medal to Chinese ambassador
Lao Minister of Foreign Affairs Saleumxay Kommasith on behalf of Lao Prime Minister here on Thursday conferred Chinese Ambassador to Laos Guan Huabing a Friendship Medal following an order of the Lao president. Speaking at the ceremony, Fongsamouth Anlavanh, director general of the ministry's Asia-Pacific and Africa Department introduced Guan's outstanding achievements during his tenure in Laos.
