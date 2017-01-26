Laos buys fewer Thai goods after VAT ...

Laos buys fewer Thai goods after VAT at Friendship Bridge

Laotians have spent less money on goods in Thailand after Vientiane imposed a 10% value-added tax late last year, a Lao customs official said on Thursday. Soutchai Inthavong, deputy chief of the customs international checkpoint at the Friendship Bridge, said the number of Laotians crossing the bridge to Thailand remained unchanged after the Lao government imposed the VAT in November, the Vientiane Times reported on Thursday.

