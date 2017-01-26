Laos buys fewer Thai goods after VAT at Friendship Bridge
Laotians have spent less money on goods in Thailand after Vientiane imposed a 10% value-added tax late last year, a Lao customs official said on Thursday. Soutchai Inthavong, deputy chief of the customs international checkpoint at the Friendship Bridge, said the number of Laotians crossing the bridge to Thailand remained unchanged after the Lao government imposed the VAT in November, the Vientiane Times reported on Thursday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w...
|Oct '16
|Quest
|3
|Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ...
|Oct '16
|amc
|4
|Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US...
|Sep '16
|lolol
|15
|Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi...
|Sep '16
|BabyDoll
|72
|Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president...
|Sep '16
|frigginhell
|4
|As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr...
|Aug '16
|SirPrize
|1
|Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Ritual Habitual
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC