Lao PM urges local, Thai business, public sectors to boost investment

Tuesday Jan 17

LAO PRIME Minister Thongloun Sisoulith has urged the business and public sectors in Laos and Thailand to open their hearts to investment and cooperation. He made the comment at the Lao-Thai Business Forum 2017 in Vientiane yesterday, organised by the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Thai Embassy to Laos.

Chicago, IL

