KBank keen to buy Indonesian banks

KBank keen to buy Indonesian banks

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Nation

THAILAND'S fourth-largest bank, Kasikornbank , is exploring the possibility of acquiring banks in Indonesia, but acknowledges this is a challenging goal due to the Indonesian regulator's rules concerning foreign ownership of local banks. The regulations require foreign banks to buy more than one bank, and that the targets must not be strong institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News She fled North Korea for a life of online sex w... Oct '16 Quest 3
News Philippine president's China trip puts US ties ... Oct '16 amc 4
News Showcasing Lao culture, Obama pushes back on US... Sep '16 lolol 15
News Obama cancels meeting with new Philippine Presi... Sep '16 BabyDoll 72
News Obama cancels meeting with Philippine president... Sep '16 frigginhell 4
News As Obama heads to Laos, signs of a tilt away fr... Aug '16 SirPrize 1
News Saudis, the CIA and the arming of Syrian rebels (Jan '16) Jan '16 Ritual Habitual 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,446 • Total comments across all topics: 278,038,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC