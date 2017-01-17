KBank keen to buy Indonesian banks
THAILAND'S fourth-largest bank, Kasikornbank , is exploring the possibility of acquiring banks in Indonesia, but acknowledges this is a challenging goal due to the Indonesian regulator's rules concerning foreign ownership of local banks. The regulations require foreign banks to buy more than one bank, and that the targets must not be strong institutions.
