Joint panel discusses Pak Beng hydropower project
REPRESENTATIVES from Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Vietnam gathered at the Mekong River Commission Secretariat in Vientiane on Thursday to start the first meeting of the Joint Committee Working Group on the procedures for notification, prior consultation and agreement for the Pak Beng hydropower project. The project is proposed for the Mekong mainstream in the northern territory of Laos.
