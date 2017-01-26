Interview: Too early to oppose Mekong navigational improvement plan: expert

It is too early for some Thai scholars and media sources to oppose the plan to clear islets and rocky outcrops along the Mekong River to boost shipping navigation as there is no clear evidence that such a plan would cause environmental or other damage, an expert on the matter has told Xinhua in an exclusive interview. Some media sources and Thai scholars have recently been blaming China for pushing the plan to clear the outcrops on the river and speed up shipping navigation, saying that it would harm the river's aquatic diversity or possibly cause some environmental damage.

